Asset Planning Corporation Purchases 35,686 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 4.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation owned 1.02% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 242,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,439,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFAR opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $677.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

