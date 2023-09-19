Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Astronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astronics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 37.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. Astronics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

