Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Astronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics
Astronics Stock Performance
Astronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. Astronics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.44.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
