ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of ATNI opened at $34.32 on Friday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $535.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.32.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATN International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

