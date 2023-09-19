Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atos Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of AEXAF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

