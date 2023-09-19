Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Atos Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of AEXAF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.54.
About Atos
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atos
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.