Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 22,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 564,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

