Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.45% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVSC stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 4,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,101. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

