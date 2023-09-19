Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Axonics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Axonics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,062 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Axonics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $58.73. 5,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,400. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

