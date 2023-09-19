Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 5.5%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 3,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

