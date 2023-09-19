Bank of America Begins Coverage on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $168.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

