Bank of America Boosts Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Price Target to C$0.66

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Gold
Canadian Gold Price Performance
Canadian Gold Company Profile
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Gold
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.