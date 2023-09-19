Bank of America Boosts Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Price Target to C$0.66

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Canadian Gold stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Gold has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.01.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

