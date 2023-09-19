Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $27.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.98.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

