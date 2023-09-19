Bank of America Raises Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$0.65

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from C$0.56 to C$0.65 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.97.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$6.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

