Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 364,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

