Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New $202,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

