Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 712 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

