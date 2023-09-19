Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,094,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

