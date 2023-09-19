Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 65,668.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.97. 34,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

