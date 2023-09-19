Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.