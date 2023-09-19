Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.52. 550,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

