Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for about 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. 12,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,536. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

