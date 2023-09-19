Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,962. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

