Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,452,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.