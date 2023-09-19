Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 17,024 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 91,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

