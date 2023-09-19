Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

