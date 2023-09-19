Berkshire Bank Buys 62,744 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

