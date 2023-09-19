Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

