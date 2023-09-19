Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Shares of ULTA opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

