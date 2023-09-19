Berkshire Bank Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

