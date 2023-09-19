Berkshire Bank Sells 1,133 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

