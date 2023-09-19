Berkshire Bank Sells 212 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

