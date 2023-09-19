Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) vs. Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Cochlear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cochlear 1 1 0 0 1.50

Biotricity currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Cochlear.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Biotricity and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Cochlear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $10.60 million 1.74 -$18.66 million ($1.69) -1.28 Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $0.82 102.31

Cochlear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats Cochlear on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

