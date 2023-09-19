Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

