Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $275.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

