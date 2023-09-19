Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

