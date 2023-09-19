Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,617,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 782,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

