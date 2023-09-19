Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

