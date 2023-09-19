Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,563 shares of company stock worth $1,218,379. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

