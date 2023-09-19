Birch Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.