Birch Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

