Birch Capital Management LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

