Birch Capital Management LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,934,550 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

