Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $264.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average of $258.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

