Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.