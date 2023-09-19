Birch Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises 1.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 71.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of G stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

