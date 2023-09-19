Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $694.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

