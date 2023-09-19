Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

