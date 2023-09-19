Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

