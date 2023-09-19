Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.96.
About Blackline Safety
