BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CII opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.39.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
