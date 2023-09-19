BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 340,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.