Brokerages Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $81.40

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.83.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ASGN by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

