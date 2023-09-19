Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Target Price at C$46.27

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.27.

BLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

TSE:BLX opened at C$33.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$29.75 and a 12 month high of C$47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1314633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

